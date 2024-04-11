Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Down 3.7%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.55 and last traded at $55.64. 176,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 455,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TNK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.93 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 36.16%. Analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 10,816.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.