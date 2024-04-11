Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.100–0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.550–0.450 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.43.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $89,878.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at $572,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $89,878.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,041 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,369,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,270,000 after purchasing an additional 902,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,653,000 after purchasing an additional 56,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

