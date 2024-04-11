Telenor ASA (TELNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.47 on May 30th

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4724 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of TELNY opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

