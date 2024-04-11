Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $67.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRNO. Mizuho boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $61.57 on Thursday. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $66.63. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day moving average is $59.98.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 46.76%. The company had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,505,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 91,086.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 713,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,688,000 after acquiring an additional 712,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,935,000 after acquiring an additional 574,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,873,000 after acquiring an additional 549,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,107,000 after acquiring an additional 529,563 shares in the last quarter.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

