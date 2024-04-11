Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Position Decreased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,468,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,092,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,209,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tetra Tech by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,516,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 489.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,384,000 after buying an additional 222,634 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $192.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.51. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.29 and a 12-month high of $194.99.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $620,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

