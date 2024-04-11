Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
NYSE:TGH opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70.
Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
