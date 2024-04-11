Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

NYSE:TGH opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,989,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,883,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,104,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,796,000 after buying an additional 95,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,253,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

