The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $12,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at about $731,041,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after buying an additional 1,939,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 345,605 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $4.77 on Thursday, hitting $353.07. 96,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,992. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.14.

Read Our Latest Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.