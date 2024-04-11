The Goldman Sachs Group Increases ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $149.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $133.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARCB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ARCB

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $148.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $283,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,544,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,810,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,733,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 462,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,590,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.