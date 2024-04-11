The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,250,000 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,736,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,599,354.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 189,759 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 179,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 122,291 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,181.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 158,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 146,531 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,066,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,161,000 after purchasing an additional 128,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,881,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,904,000 after purchasing an additional 239,744 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

