The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives $206.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

TRV stock opened at $224.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.37. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.69 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.