Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Cedrus LLC

Cedrus LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the second quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TMO stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $571.73. 194,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,941. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.10%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.