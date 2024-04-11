THG’s (THG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.33) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.70% from the company’s current price.

THG Stock Up 0.1 %

THG stock opened at GBX 60.45 ($0.77) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. THG has a 52-week low of GBX 55.47 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 118.10 ($1.49). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £803.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40.

Get THG alerts:

THG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.