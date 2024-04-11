THG’s (THG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.33) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.70% from the company’s current price.
THG Stock Up 0.1 %
THG stock opened at GBX 60.45 ($0.77) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. THG has a 52-week low of GBX 55.47 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 118.10 ($1.49). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £803.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40.
THG Company Profile
