Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.0 days.

Thinkific Labs Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:THNCF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. Thinkific Labs has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

Get Thinkific Labs alerts:

About Thinkific Labs

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Thinkific Labs Inc engages in the development, marketing, and support management of cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Thinkific Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thinkific Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.