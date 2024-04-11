Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.0 days.
Thinkific Labs Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:THNCF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. Thinkific Labs has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.15.
About Thinkific Labs
