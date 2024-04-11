Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 1,208.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Thor Explorations Trading Up 5.5 %
OTCMKTS THXPF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. Thor Explorations has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.32.
About Thor Explorations
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Thor Explorations
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- SMART Global Gets 25% Discount: Analysts Lift Targets
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Analysis: Investment Insights
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Corporate IT Spending Rebounds Could Push Salesforce Stock Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.