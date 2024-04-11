Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 1,208.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Thor Explorations Trading Up 5.5 %

OTCMKTS THXPF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. Thor Explorations has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.32.

Get Thor Explorations alerts:

About Thor Explorations

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.