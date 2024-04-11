Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTNP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

