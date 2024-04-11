Tobam Acquires 564 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Tobam lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 162.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LH. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $1,407,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,272.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $107,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,881.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $1,407,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,305 shares of company stock worth $11,761,059 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.4 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $207.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

