Tobam Boosts Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Tobam grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Ventas were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 151.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 421.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Ventas Trading Down 3.7 %

VTR opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.21%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

