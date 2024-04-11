Tobam Decreases Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Tobam lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EXR. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.17.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $142.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average of $136.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.74. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $165.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.17%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.