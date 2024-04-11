Tobam Has $179,000 Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Tobam cut its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,735 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 67.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,086,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303,015 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,540,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 23,987,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,553,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 35.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance
Shares of BHC opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Bausch Health Companies Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.
