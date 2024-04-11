Tobam Lowers Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Tobam trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in CDW were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $75,222,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,992,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 91.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 728,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,971,000 after purchasing an additional 348,749 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth about $63,265,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CDW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

CDW Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $247.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.59. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

