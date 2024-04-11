Tobam Sells 199 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Tobam trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $858,070,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,850,000 after buying an additional 1,512,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after buying an additional 1,387,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 132.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,735,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,901,000 after acquiring an additional 988,829 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $144.78 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

