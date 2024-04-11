Tobam Sells 263 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tobam decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,364,000 after purchasing an additional 129,555 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,032,000 after buying an additional 729,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 22.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,949,000 after buying an additional 451,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,512,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Public Storage Stock Down 6.0 %

NYSE PSA opened at $275.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.01 and a 200-day moving average of $276.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

