Tobam Sells 288,354 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Tobam lowered its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 288,354 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,178,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,455,000 after buying an additional 180,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,148,000 after purchasing an additional 80,649 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,316,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,694,000 after purchasing an additional 81,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $50,352,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC cut SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

