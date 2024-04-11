Tobam Sells 781 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Tobam reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in DexCom were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,378,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,120,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in DexCom by 16,943.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,165 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $140.32 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.91 and its 200 day moving average is $114.71. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,892 shares of company stock worth $31,252,330 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DexCom

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.