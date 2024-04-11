Tobam Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Tobam decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 158.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $139.94 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.16.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.