Tobam Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tobam trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $3,653,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.88.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $519.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.13 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $488.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.51, for a total transaction of $253,089.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,719.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.51, for a total value of $253,089.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,719.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,479,131 shares of company stock worth $698,997,261 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

