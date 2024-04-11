Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 584 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.1 %

RIO opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.90. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $2.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

RIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

