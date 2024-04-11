Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $127,000 Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Granite Construction during the third quarter worth $8,554,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 378,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,870,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Granite Construction by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 29,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on Granite Construction from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Granite Construction

Granite Construction Stock Performance

NYSE GVA opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $57.93.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $933.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Featured Stories

