Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $76,000 Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,405,000 after acquiring an additional 311,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,702,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SEI Investments by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,388,000 after buying an additional 41,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in SEI Investments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,314,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after buying an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average is $62.80. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $72.54.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,197.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,612 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

