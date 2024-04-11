Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 315.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 42,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

