Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 350 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after buying an additional 333,656 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $53.94.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.