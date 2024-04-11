Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.27) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 124.72% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Wednesday.
Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.
