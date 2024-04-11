Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.27) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 124.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Wednesday.

TXP stock opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.56) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.44. The company has a market capitalization of £104.22 million, a P/E ratio of -635.71 and a beta of 0.79. Touchstone Exploration has a 1-year low of GBX 40.20 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 95 ($1.20).

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

