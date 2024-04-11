Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Shares Gap Up to $19.91

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.91, but opened at $20.40. Tourmaline Bio shares last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 7,753 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $518.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.42.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Bio

In other news, Director Mark Mcdade purchased 100,000 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 448,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,574,007.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tourmaline Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $32,394,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,741,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,735,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,995,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,616,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

