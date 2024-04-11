Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN) Insider Sells £28,200 in Stock

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ziff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.78), for a total transaction of £28,200 ($35,691.68).
Michael Ziff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Michael Ziff sold 54,280 shares of Town Centre Securities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.71), for a total transaction of £73,278 ($92,745.22).
Town Centre Securities Stock Performance
Shares of LON TOWN traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 144 ($1.82). 21,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,448. Town Centre Securities Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 110 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 147 ($1.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £60.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 130.05.
Town Centre Securities Dividend Announcement
Town Centre Securities Company Profile
TCS has a high quality portfolio around the UK comprising over 2.5m sq ft of prime commercial, residential, car parking, office, leisure & retail accommodation. This is in additon to our development pipeline which has an estimated GDV of over £600m. With over 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Town Centre Securities
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Bullish Earnings Means More of the Same for Constellation Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.