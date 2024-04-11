Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN) Insider Sells £28,200 in Stock

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ziff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.78), for a total transaction of £28,200 ($35,691.68).

Michael Ziff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Michael Ziff sold 54,280 shares of Town Centre Securities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.71), for a total transaction of £73,278 ($92,745.22).

Town Centre Securities Stock Performance

Shares of LON TOWN traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 144 ($1.82). 21,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,448. Town Centre Securities Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 110 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 147 ($1.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £60.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 130.05.

Town Centre Securities Dividend Announcement

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Town Centre Securities’s dividend payout ratio is -833.33%.

TCS has a high quality portfolio around the UK comprising over 2.5m sq ft of prime commercial, residential, car parking, office, leisure & retail accommodation. This is in additon to our development pipeline which has an estimated GDV of over £600m. With over 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

