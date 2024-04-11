Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Director Sells 11,057 Shares of Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Ginsberg sold 11,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $136,664.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,362.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Townsquare Media Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.78 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is currently -28.83%.

TSQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial lifted their target price on Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSQ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Townsquare Media

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the first quarter worth about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 28,217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Townsquare Media by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,744 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 294,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.