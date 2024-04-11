Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock opened at $60.93 on Thursday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.88.

Get Toyo Suisan Kaisha alerts:

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage segments. It purchases, processes, and sells seafood.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.