Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock opened at $60.93 on Thursday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.88.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile
