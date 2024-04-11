Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Toyota Industries Price Performance

TYIDY opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.44. Toyota Industries has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $106.84.

About Toyota Industries



Further Reading

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textile machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, rear inverters, on-board chargers, DC-AC inverters, and charging and discharging systems; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

