Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Toyota Industries Price Performance
TYIDY opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.44. Toyota Industries has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $106.84.
About Toyota Industries
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Toyota Industries
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Corporate IT Spending Rebounds Could Push Salesforce Stock Higher
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- PriceSmart Could Be the Smartest Buy of the Year
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Blackstone’s $10 Billion Bet on Property Prices Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.