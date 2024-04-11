Traders Purchase Large Volume of Galectin Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 10,013 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 10,784% compared to the typical volume of 92 call options.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GALT remained flat at $3.82 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 91,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,784. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $236.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GALT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $67,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

