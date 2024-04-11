Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Traton Stock Up 3.4 %

TRATF stock opened at $38.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. Traton has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $38.24.

About Traton

Traton SE manufactures and sells commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light- to heavy-duty trucks for distributors, long-distance vans, and construction vehicles, as well as city buses, and intercity and travel coaches; bus chassis, commercial trucks, and diesel engines; and school and commercial buses under the IC Bus brand.

