Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of TZOO opened at $9.53 on Monday. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $125.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 136.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $87,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,393,302 shares in the company, valued at $46,975,660.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,931 shares of company stock worth $1,483,335. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $65,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

