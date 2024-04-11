TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TriNet Group by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 807,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,024,000 after acquiring an additional 369,144 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,709,000 after acquiring an additional 105,591 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $129.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.47. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $134.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.46. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 87.97% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $324,692.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,046 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $324,692.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,835 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,834 in the last 90 days. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNET. TD Cowen lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

