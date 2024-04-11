Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $86.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $74.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.80. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $425,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,688.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $1,017,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,971,111.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $425,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,688.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,814 shares of company stock worth $10,031,655. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,800,000 after purchasing an additional 273,565 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,754,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,905,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.