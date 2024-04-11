Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Reaches $1.26 on Top Exchanges

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $523.02 million and approximately $14.81 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be bought for $1.26 or 0.00001798 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000570 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005190 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00013430 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token (CRYPTO:TWT) is a token. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.