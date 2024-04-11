Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Update

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the March 15th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 526.0 days.

Tsumura & Co. Price Performance

Shares of TSMRF opened at $25.86 on Thursday. Tsumura & Co. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39.

Tsumura & Co. Company Profile

Tsumura & Co manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

