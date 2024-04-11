Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Update

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the March 15th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 526.0 days.
Tsumura & Co. Price Performance
Shares of TSMRF opened at $25.86 on Thursday. Tsumura & Co. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39.
Tsumura & Co. Company Profile
