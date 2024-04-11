Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,113. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $69.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.89. The company has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 77.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

