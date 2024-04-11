Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,867 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:PAA opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 91.37%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.