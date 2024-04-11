Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDECFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 697.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 524.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period.

DDEC opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.57.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (DDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

