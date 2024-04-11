Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 890 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $1,910,000. Busey Bank increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 5,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

PSX stock opened at $165.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

