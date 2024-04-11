Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 958 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,994,000 after acquiring an additional 101,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,635,000 after acquiring an additional 64,326 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $119.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.90. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $123.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

