Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $132,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,150,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,929,000 after buying an additional 836,658 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,499,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Stock Performance

BATS:BBAX opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.93.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed-market Asian countries, excluding Japan. BBAX was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

